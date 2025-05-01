Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 21,058 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $130,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.01 and a 200 day moving average of $391.28. The company has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.