Cypress Advisory Group LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $268.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,051 shares of company stock worth $15,027,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

