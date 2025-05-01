Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,689 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,397 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.16% of QUALCOMM worth $280,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $148.46 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 38.03%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.86.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

