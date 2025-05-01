Westbourne Investments Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $899.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $828.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $853.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

