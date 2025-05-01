CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $54,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $428.87 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.75. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,875 shares of company stock worth $50,491,736 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

