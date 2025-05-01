Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 28th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, Meta Platforms, Apple, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,599,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,091,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.98 and its 200-day moving average is $323.61. The firm has a market cap of $909.50 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150,814,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,046,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $471.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,026,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,423,242. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.13. The firm has a market cap of $298.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.00. 89,024,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,273,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $267.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $549.44. 11,002,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,362,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $427.11 and a one year high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $587.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $210.25. 21,955,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,677,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.40. 78,809,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,275,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

Featured Stories