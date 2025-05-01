Widmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

