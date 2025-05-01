Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.33 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,259,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,395,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $955.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $837.53 and a 200-day moving average of $967.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,871.17. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,618 shares of company stock worth $21,132,878. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.