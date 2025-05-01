FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $272.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

