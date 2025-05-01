LGT Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 250 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,249,066,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $374.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

