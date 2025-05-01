Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 401 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,668,000. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

