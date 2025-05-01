12,202 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $509.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

