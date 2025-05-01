Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.32.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $899.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $828.65 and a 200-day moving average of $817.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $853.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

