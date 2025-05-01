Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 53,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 11.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

