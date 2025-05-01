Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of PFE opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE
Insider Transactions at Pfizer
In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
