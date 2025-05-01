Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,893,761.25. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,370,382. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

