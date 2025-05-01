Keel Point LLC Purchases 35,843 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 285.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHG opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.