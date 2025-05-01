LGT Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after acquiring an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after acquiring an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 8.1 %

EFG opened at $103.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

