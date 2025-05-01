Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% in the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after buying an additional 713,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after buying an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 449,701 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

