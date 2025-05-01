Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.69.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.