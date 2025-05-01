Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 149,235 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149,235 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.96.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MA opened at $547.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $532.68 and its 200 day moving average is $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.