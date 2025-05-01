Triumph Capital Management Sells 843 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $592,321,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,627,000 after buying an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:GM opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.