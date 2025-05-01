Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 965 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research downgraded Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.37.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

