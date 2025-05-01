Comerica Bank Sells 4,885 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

