Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,801,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Twilio by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

