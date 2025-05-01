Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,537 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.56.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $225.42 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average is $242.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.