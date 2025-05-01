Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

