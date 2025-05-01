Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

