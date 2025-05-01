Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.03%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

