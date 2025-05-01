Bison Wealth LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.