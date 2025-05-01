QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $527,053,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,413,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

QCOM opened at $148.46 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 38.03%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

