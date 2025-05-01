FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $210.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

