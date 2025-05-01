Keel Point LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average is $237.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

