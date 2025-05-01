iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,267,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $366.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

