Keel Point LLC Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $6,831,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $441.03 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.77.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

