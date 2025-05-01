Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $4,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Benchmark started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,464.67.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,330.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,057.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,970.67. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,427.95 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

