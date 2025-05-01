Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 4,812 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total value of $421,723.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,440,254.30. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,666 shares of company stock worth $117,402,223. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,131.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $961.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $911.84. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.25 and a twelve month high of $1,133.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,072.12.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

