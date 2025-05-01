Palestra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,637 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 4.4% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $160,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,159,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

