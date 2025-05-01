8,246 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $192.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.98 billion, a PE ratio of 156.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

