Eagle Strategies LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $955.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $837.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $967.60. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,878 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

