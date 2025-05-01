Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 65 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $520.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

