190 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $475.47 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $301.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.65.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

