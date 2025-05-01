Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,408,000 after acquiring an additional 320,510 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after buying an additional 608,375 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,382 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

