Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 28,978 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $137,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $282.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.