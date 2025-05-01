Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,033 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $175,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,093. The trade was a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,913 shares of company stock worth $15,981,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $515.80 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.39 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

