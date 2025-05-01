Comerica Bank Sells 4,409 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $168.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,501,465.60. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

