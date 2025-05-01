Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Shopify by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $144.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Shopify Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.