CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Lifted by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up about 3.4% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 0.40% of CRH worth $251,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4,264.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,825 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $95.41 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

