Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $127.69 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NVR were worth $127,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,123.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,196.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8,087.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

