Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 317,659 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,659 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $102,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,612 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $294,751,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $420.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

